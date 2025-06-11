Iran Warns of Strikes Amid Tense Nuclear Talks with U.S.

In a stark warning, Iran's Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh announced that American bases in the region would be targets if nuclear negotiations with the United States fail. Nasirzadeh's declaration comes just days before the planned sixth round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously threatened Iran with bombing should they not reach a new nuclear agreement. He accused Tehran of becoming more aggressive in negotiations, which are expected to see a new Iranian counter-proposal this week.

As tensions mount, Nasirzadeh revealed that Iran has recently tested a missile capable of carrying a two-ton warhead, ignoring external pressures to limit its military advancements.

