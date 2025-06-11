Left Menu

Iran Warns of Strikes Amid Tense Nuclear Talks with U.S.

Iran's Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned of potential strikes on American bases if nuclear negotiations with the U.S. fail. This statement heightens tensions ahead of the upcoming Iran-U.S. nuclear talks. Iran plans to counter previous U.S. proposals as recent military developments signal a tough stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark warning, Iran's Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh announced that American bases in the region would be targets if nuclear negotiations with the United States fail. Nasirzadeh's declaration comes just days before the planned sixth round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously threatened Iran with bombing should they not reach a new nuclear agreement. He accused Tehran of becoming more aggressive in negotiations, which are expected to see a new Iranian counter-proposal this week.

As tensions mount, Nasirzadeh revealed that Iran has recently tested a missile capable of carrying a two-ton warhead, ignoring external pressures to limit its military advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

