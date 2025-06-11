West Bengal Suspends Residential Smart Meter Installations Amid Backlash

The West Bengal government has taken a decisive step to address the rising discontent among citizens regarding alleged inflated electricity bills associated with prepaid smart meters. On Tuesday, an official announced that residential consumers can now opt out of the smart meter system and return to traditional devices.

Though the installation of smart meters for homes is temporarily suspended, the government clarified that there will be no mass recall of these devices. This decision follows mounting criticism from opposition parties, the BJP and Left Front, accusing the ruling party of burdening citizens with unexpected tariff hikes.

Commercial and government establishments will continue to implement smart meters under existing plans. Earlier this year, Polaris Smart Metering was awarded a major contract to install millions of these devices under a central scheme to aid the financially ailing West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.

