Tug of War: Europe's Oil Sanctions on Russia
The European Commission's proposal to lower the price cap on Russian oil to $45 a barrel aims to further impact Russia's energy revenues amid ongoing sanctions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized the move, stating it destabilizes global energy markets and deemed Western sanctions illegal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:18 IST
Russia
- Russia
The European Commission's recent proposal to cut the price cap on Russian oil has drawn criticism. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov slammed the decision, claiming it would destabilize global energy markets.
The Commission suggested lowering the Group of Seven nations' price cap from $60 to $45 in an effort to curb Russia's energy revenue.
Peskov labeled the Western sanctions as illegal, signaling ongoing tensions over the Ukraine situation.
