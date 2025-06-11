Left Menu

Tug of War: Europe's Oil Sanctions on Russia

The European Commission's proposal to lower the price cap on Russian oil to $45 a barrel aims to further impact Russia's energy revenues amid ongoing sanctions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized the move, stating it destabilizes global energy markets and deemed Western sanctions illegal.

The Commission suggested lowering the Group of Seven nations' price cap from $60 to $45 in an effort to curb Russia's energy revenue.

Peskov labeled the Western sanctions as illegal, signaling ongoing tensions over the Ukraine situation.

