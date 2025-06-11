Left Menu

Family Outrage: Calls for Justice in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Uma Raghuvanshi demands justice after her son's murder, supported by the admission of guilt from the accused's brother, Govind. The murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly by his wife Sonam and others, has drawn a call for stringent punishment as evidence mounts against the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:19 IST
Family Outrage: Calls for Justice in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case
Mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, Uma Raghuvanshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping development, Uma Raghuvanshi, mother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, has expressed her despair and demand for justice, stating that the accused should face the harshest punishment. This comes as Govind, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, allegedly involved in the murder, expressed his belief in her guilt.

Govind admitted to having brief contact with his sister, under heavy media presence and police scrutiny, hence expressing frustration over not being able to confront her properly. His overwhelming sorrow for Raja rather than Sonam's predicament signifies deep familial rifts.

Raja Raghuvanshi's tragic death, discovered in the gorges of Meghalaya, has also been corroborated by his brother, who was in communication with Govind. The case has seen multiple accusations involving Sonam and four others, painting a bleak picture of deceit and betrayal.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025