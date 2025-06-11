Family Outrage: Calls for Justice in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

In a gripping development, Uma Raghuvanshi, mother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, has expressed her despair and demand for justice, stating that the accused should face the harshest punishment. This comes as Govind, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, allegedly involved in the murder, expressed his belief in her guilt.

Govind admitted to having brief contact with his sister, under heavy media presence and police scrutiny, hence expressing frustration over not being able to confront her properly. His overwhelming sorrow for Raja rather than Sonam's predicament signifies deep familial rifts.

Raja Raghuvanshi's tragic death, discovered in the gorges of Meghalaya, has also been corroborated by his brother, who was in communication with Govind. The case has seen multiple accusations involving Sonam and four others, painting a bleak picture of deceit and betrayal.