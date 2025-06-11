Oklo's Ambitious Vision: Building Micro Nuclear Reactors for the U.S. Military

Oklo, a U.S.-based company with ambitious plans to develop micro nuclear power plants, announced that the Defense Department's energy logistics agency has expressed its intent to enter into a power purchase agreement for a pilot project.

This move comes as nuclear power firms are eager to secure military contracts following President Trump's recent executive orders aimed at enhancing nuclear energy capabilities. Although initial directives in Trump's first administration did not yield operational plants, renewed efforts focus on deploying small reactors on military installations.

Oklo proposes a reactor capable of producing 75 megawatts of electricity to serve the Air Force at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. While the agreement isn't finalized, the company is poised to design, build, own, and operate the facility. Notably, the project faces challenges, including licensing issues and concerns about plutonium proliferation.

(With inputs from agencies.)