Historic Meet: Delhi's BJP Leaders to Engage with PM Modi

Delhi BJP MLAs and MPs are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the first such gathering since the party's government was formed in the capital. This meeting celebrates 11 years of NDA at the center and 100 days of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:25 IST
Historic Meet: Delhi's BJP Leaders to Engage with PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) from Delhi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. This marks the first assembly of its kind since the BJP formed the government in the national capital earlier this year.

This significant gathering coincides with the completion of 11 years of the BJP-led NDA government at the center and 100 days under Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's administration. Delhi Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht expressed his excitement about the meeting, lauding the past 11 years under the Modi government as a transformative 'golden period' for India.

BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya, representing North West Delhi, hinted at the discussions to come, which are expected to explore electoral strategies. He credited the BJP's success in Delhi to the 'Modi pattern' of voting. In previous engagements, Modi had queried the delegation on electoral outcomes, reinforcing the historic BJP win in Delhi's Legislative Assembly.

