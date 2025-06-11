Chhattisgarh Forces Strike: Maoist Commander Neutralized in Sukma Encounter
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district successfully neutralized two Maoists, including a wanted LOS Commander, during an encounter. A female cadre was also killed. Arms and ammunition were seized. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the operation's success, emphasizing ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism.
In a successful operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district eliminated two Maoists, including a Local Organisation Squad (LOS) Commander known as Baman, during an encounter. Baman, a significant figure, had a bounty of ₹5 lakh. A female cadre was also neutralized, though she remains unidentified.
The skirmish occurred in the Pusgunna area under Kukanar Police Station. Security personnel retrieved an INSAS rifle, a 12-bore rifle, and other armaments. This success follows a joint operation by Kukanar Police and Sukma's District Reserve Guard (DRG) based on credible intelligence about the presence of Naxal elements in the region.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the security forces' efforts in a social media post, highlighting the major victory in the anti-Naxal operation conducted in the challenging terrain of the Pusgunna area. Additional forces have been deployed to intensify search operations and capture any remaining Maoist operatives.
