Dombivli Investment Scam: 78 Duped of Rs 3.7 Crore with Fake Promises

Thane police have registered a case against eight individuals associated with an investment firm accused of defrauding 78 investors of approximately Rs 3.7 crore. The firm, located in Maharashtra's Dombivli area, had been offering investment plans with promises of high returns.

These accused, including partners and employees, allegedly lured investors with lucrative schemes between 2021 and 2022. Despite issuing investment certificates, they failed to provide the promised returns or return the principal amounts.

Following a complaint from one of the victims, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Tuesday. Authorities are investigating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, without any arrests yet made.