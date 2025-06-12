Left Menu

Reviving Kashmir's Craft Heritage: A Vision for the Future

Kashmir's handloom and handicraft sectors face revival efforts led by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, emphasizing heritage and livelihoods. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah discusses development challenges amid regional instability. The Chenab Bridge stands as a symbol of progress and infrastructural achievement, while upcoming decisions on reservation bills are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary emphasised the critical importance of reviving the region's historic handloom and handicraft industry. At a press meeting on Wednesday, Choudhary declared that these crafts symbolize the cultural identity of Kashmir and must be restored and promoted.

Choudhary highlighted the vibrant past of Kashmir's crafts when they adorned government and ministerial spaces. Today, many skilled artisans receive insufficient returns for intricate creations like Pashmina shawls. He stressed leveraging media platforms, including social networking, to broaden awareness and appreciation for these crafts globally.

On parallel lines, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed development issues in Jammu and Kashmir, amid ongoing challenges posed by neighboring Pakistan. During a visit to Aligarh Muslim University, Abdullah reiterated that the region's infrastructure projects, like the world's highest railway bridge over Chenab River, showcase significant progress but called for continued dedication.

Addressing media on legislative developments, Abdullah said no new reservation bills are planned, pending a session of the assembly. He assured that the Cabinet Sub-Committee's report is complete and awaits presentation and consideration.

