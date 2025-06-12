Left Menu

Heist and Arrest: Crime Unveils from Punjab to Delhi

Two suspects arrested in Mathura for a Rs 36 lakh HDFC Bank heist in Punjab, with Rs 2.2 lakh recovered. Another wanted criminal in Delhi was arrested after an exchange of fire with police, marking significant breakthroughs in crime prevention across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:07 IST
Heist and Arrest: Crime Unveils from Punjab to Delhi
SP Crime Avanish Kumar Mishra (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, two suspects accused of looting Rs 36 lakh from an HDFC Bank branch in Kapurthala, Punjab, two weeks ago, have been apprehended, according to police officials. Arrested in Mathura, the culprits were found in possession of Rs 2.2 lakh in cash.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, Avanish Kumar Mishra, reported that the duo, identified as Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh, were captured following a coordinated effort by the Special Operations Group, Govindnagar police, and Punjab Police. In addition to the cash, authorities recovered five mobile phones and an Innova car.

In a separate incident in Delhi, on June 4, police arrested a criminal wanted for robbery and murder after a brief gunfight. The confrontation occurred around 10:30 PM at District Park, Nand Nagri, when a police team received a tip-off. Despite being shot at, the officers managed to subdue the suspect, marking a critical victory in their crime-fighting efforts.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025