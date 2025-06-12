Heist and Arrest: Crime Unveils from Punjab to Delhi
Two suspects arrested in Mathura for a Rs 36 lakh HDFC Bank heist in Punjab, with Rs 2.2 lakh recovered. Another wanted criminal in Delhi was arrested after an exchange of fire with police, marking significant breakthroughs in crime prevention across regions.
In a significant breakthrough, two suspects accused of looting Rs 36 lakh from an HDFC Bank branch in Kapurthala, Punjab, two weeks ago, have been apprehended, according to police officials. Arrested in Mathura, the culprits were found in possession of Rs 2.2 lakh in cash.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, Avanish Kumar Mishra, reported that the duo, identified as Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh, were captured following a coordinated effort by the Special Operations Group, Govindnagar police, and Punjab Police. In addition to the cash, authorities recovered five mobile phones and an Innova car.
In a separate incident in Delhi, on June 4, police arrested a criminal wanted for robbery and murder after a brief gunfight. The confrontation occurred around 10:30 PM at District Park, Nand Nagri, when a police team received a tip-off. Despite being shot at, the officers managed to subdue the suspect, marking a critical victory in their crime-fighting efforts.
