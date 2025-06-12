UN Resolves Iran's Nuclear Non-Compliance After Two Decades
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors has passed a resolution, marking Iran's breach of non-proliferation obligations for the first time in nearly two decades. The resolution addresses Iran's failure to provide full cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at several locations, breaching its Safeguards Agreement obligations.
- Country:
- Austria
In a significant development, the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors has officially declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations. This resolution marks the first formal censure of Iran by the board in almost 20 years.
The board found that Iran has repeatedly failed to uphold its obligations since 2019, regarding full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over undeclared nuclear material and activities at several sites.
The resolution, which was revealed in text seen by Reuters, states that these failures constitute non-compliance with Iran's Safeguards Agreement under the IAEA. This move highlights ongoing tensions in international diplomacy surrounding Iran's nuclear activities.
ALSO READ
Robust Nuclear Inspections Essential in Iran Deal, Says IAEA Chief
The Nuclear Negotiation Nexus: Iran, the US, and the IAEA
IAEA Launches New Global Research Project to Boost Climate Models with Isotopes
Rising Uranium Stockpile Fuels Tensions: Iran-IAEA Dynamics
IAEA Hosts Historic Global Gathering of Nuclear Host Communities in Vienna