UN Resolves Iran's Nuclear Non-Compliance After Two Decades

In a significant development, the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors has officially declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations. This resolution marks the first formal censure of Iran by the board in almost 20 years.

The board found that Iran has repeatedly failed to uphold its obligations since 2019, regarding full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over undeclared nuclear material and activities at several sites.

The resolution, which was revealed in text seen by Reuters, states that these failures constitute non-compliance with Iran's Safeguards Agreement under the IAEA. This move highlights ongoing tensions in international diplomacy surrounding Iran's nuclear activities.