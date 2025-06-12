Left Menu

Chilling Mystery: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Unraveled

The Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Meghalaya involves a complex web of deception. Key accused include his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, among others. The Meghalaya government, led by Minister Alexander Laloo Hek, vows justice. CCTV footage and clues like a mangalsutra serve as critical evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:37 IST
Chilling Mystery: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Unraveled
Hotel Manager where Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi had kept their luggage during their search for a hotel room (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, the manager of a hotel where Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi temporarily stored their luggage amid their search for a room, has provided crucial CCTV footage to the authorities. Their arrival, noted on a two-wheeler, resulted in an extended luggage storage after the couple failed to secure a room due to unavailability. The footage, alongside the luggage, was swiftly conveyed to police following a distressing discovery.

Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek, in a recent statement, described the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi as a meticulously pre-planned crime, primarily orchestrated by his wife Sonam. The authorities have remanded the key suspects, including Sonam, to eight days of police custody. Minister Hek reiterated the state's firm stance that justice for Raja must be pursued relentlessly under the law.

The case took a pivotal turn as police uncovered a mangalsutra and a ring in Sonam's suitcase, potentially strengthening the prosecution's position. Minister Hek praised Meghalaya police for their prompt action in apprehending the suspects. The state pledges unwavering support from its administration and populace in seeking justice for Raja and his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025