Chilling Mystery: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Unraveled

In a shocking turn of events, the manager of a hotel where Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi temporarily stored their luggage amid their search for a room, has provided crucial CCTV footage to the authorities. Their arrival, noted on a two-wheeler, resulted in an extended luggage storage after the couple failed to secure a room due to unavailability. The footage, alongside the luggage, was swiftly conveyed to police following a distressing discovery.

Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek, in a recent statement, described the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi as a meticulously pre-planned crime, primarily orchestrated by his wife Sonam. The authorities have remanded the key suspects, including Sonam, to eight days of police custody. Minister Hek reiterated the state's firm stance that justice for Raja must be pursued relentlessly under the law.

The case took a pivotal turn as police uncovered a mangalsutra and a ring in Sonam's suitcase, potentially strengthening the prosecution's position. Minister Hek praised Meghalaya police for their prompt action in apprehending the suspects. The state pledges unwavering support from its administration and populace in seeking justice for Raja and his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)