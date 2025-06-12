Left Menu

Air India Crash in Ahmedabad: PM Modi Oversees Rescue Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly engaged with ministers after an Air India flight to London crashed in Ahmedabad. Urgent measures are underway, with ministers rushing to the site to ensure timely aid and coordinated efforts. An investigation by the DGCA has commenced to understand the tragic event.

Visuals from the site of the AI plane crash in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly responded to the tragic crash of an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London by contacting Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources report that he emphasized the need for immediate action and dispatched them to the crash site for direct oversight of rescue operations.

The Prime Minister has instructed both ministers to provide comprehensive assistance to the affected individuals and keep him updated with the latest developments. Reports indicate that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Gujarat Chief Minister of full central support. All relevant agencies have been mobilized and are on high alert for coordinated relief efforts.

The Air India B787 aircraft, with 242 people on board, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, in the Meghaninagar area. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an investigation into the incident. Flight details reveal Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, a seasoned pilot, was in command, with First Officer Clive Kundar assisting. Initial reports suggest the aircraft made a distress call before losing contact.

