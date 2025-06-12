Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight 171 Crash Shocks Nation

In a tragic incident that has gripped the nation, Air India Flight 171 crashed near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The aircraft, en route to London, was carrying 242 individuals, including two pilots and ten cabin crew members, when it plummeted into the Meghaninagar area.

Authorities have confirmed that the airport is now non-operational, with all flights suspended indefinitely as rescue operations proceed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Civil Aviation and Home Ministers to expedite assistance and updates as they rush to the site. Meanwhile, the Adani Group, led by Chairman Gautam Adani, has pledged full cooperation with efforts on the ground.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated a thorough investigation, with a team already at the scene. The crash, involving a Boeing 787 piloted by Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, was followed by a mayday call, but communication was lost soon thereafter. Heavy smoke was reported from the crash site, as agencies strive to uncover the cause of this devastating mishap.

