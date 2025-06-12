Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight 171 Crash Shocks Nation

Air India Flight 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, en route to London, causing the temporary closure of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Authorities, including Gautam Adani, are coordinating relief efforts, with Prime Minister Modi monitoring the situation. All 242 on board are unaccounted for, as investigations commence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:48 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight 171 Crash Shocks Nation
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has gripped the nation, Air India Flight 171 crashed near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The aircraft, en route to London, was carrying 242 individuals, including two pilots and ten cabin crew members, when it plummeted into the Meghaninagar area.

Authorities have confirmed that the airport is now non-operational, with all flights suspended indefinitely as rescue operations proceed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Civil Aviation and Home Ministers to expedite assistance and updates as they rush to the site. Meanwhile, the Adani Group, led by Chairman Gautam Adani, has pledged full cooperation with efforts on the ground.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated a thorough investigation, with a team already at the scene. The crash, involving a Boeing 787 piloted by Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, was followed by a mayday call, but communication was lost soon thereafter. Heavy smoke was reported from the crash site, as agencies strive to uncover the cause of this devastating mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025