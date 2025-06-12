Left Menu

Gujarat CM Leads Rapid Response to Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel swiftly responded to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, ensuring victims receive prompt medical care. A green corridor was established for the injured, while the Union Home Minister assured complete support for rescue operations. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:24 IST
Gujarat CM Leads Rapid Response to Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an immediate response to the Air India plane crash, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Asarwa Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday, where victims are being treated. CM Patel expressed his condolences and pledged thorough support for ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to create a green corridor, facilitating the rapid movement of injured passengers to medical facilities. He emphasized equipping hospitals to deliver urgent care. In a social media update, Patel expressed his sorrow over the incident and instructed officials to prioritize rescue operations and medical treatment for the injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also guaranteed full backing from the NDRF and Central Government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively monitoring the situation, staying in touch with state authorities. The crash involved an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, which went down in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad airport with 242 people aboard. A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting a thorough investigation.

The ill-fated aircraft was piloted by Capt Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, with Sabharwal having logged 8,200 flight hours. The plane departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST but soon issued a Mayday call and ceased communication after that. Observations noted thick smoke billowing from the crash site outside the airport perimeter shortly after takeoff from Runway 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

