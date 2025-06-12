Western Railway Deploys Special Trains and Teams in Wake of Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

Following the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 shortly after its departure from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Western Railway has announced the deployment of two Superfast Special trains to manage passenger traffic effectively. The ill-fated aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members.

According to Western Railway notifications, Train No. 09497 will depart from Ahmedabad to Delhi late Thursday night, with a return service scheduled for Friday. Similarly, Train No. 09494 will operate from Ahmedabad to Mumbai and back. The measures aim to ease commuter concerns following the accident.

The Gujarat government, along with railway officials, has swiftly mobilized resources for a coordinated response to the disaster. Three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been dispatched to the crash site, where the aircraft tragically collided with a doctor's hostel. Ahmedabad City Police has released an emergency helpline (07925620359) for immediate assistance and inquiries.