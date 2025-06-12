Heartbreak in Ahmedabad: Demand for Justice After Deadly Plane Crash

In a devastating incident that has thrown the nation into mourning, a tragic plane crash occurred near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, prompting demands for a swift and thorough investigation. People's Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti, expressed her sorrow and called for accountability in the aftermath of the disaster.

The ill-fated Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese when it went down, leading to widespread outpouring of grief and calls for action. Boeing confirmed their contact with Air India, vowing support and extending thoughts to all affected by the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the severe impact of the crash, describing it as 'heartbreaking beyond words.' He assured the public that he remains in close contact with state authorities, coordinating efforts to aid those affected. The expertise of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar is under scrutiny as investigators piece together the aircraft's final moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)