Heartbreak in Ahmedabad: Demand for Justice After Deadly Plane Crash
A tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport has prompted People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti to demand an investigation. The Air India flight, carrying 230 passengers from various nationalities, has caught national attention, with Prime Minister Modi expressing profound sorrow over the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating incident that has thrown the nation into mourning, a tragic plane crash occurred near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, prompting demands for a swift and thorough investigation. People's Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti, expressed her sorrow and called for accountability in the aftermath of the disaster.
The ill-fated Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese when it went down, leading to widespread outpouring of grief and calls for action. Boeing confirmed their contact with Air India, vowing support and extending thoughts to all affected by the tragedy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the severe impact of the crash, describing it as 'heartbreaking beyond words.' He assured the public that he remains in close contact with state authorities, coordinating efforts to aid those affected. The expertise of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar is under scrutiny as investigators piece together the aircraft's final moments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Tensions Rise Over Vimal Negi Death Investigation
Haryana govt informs SC that SIT constituted, Ashoka University professor joined investigation.
SC seeks report on investigation of SIT, directs extension of interim bail granted to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.
High Court Questions Centre's Assurance Amid Fraud Investigation
School Dean Accused of Sexual Coercion, Sparks Investigation