Left Menu

Heartbreak in Ahmedabad: Demand for Justice After Deadly Plane Crash

A tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport has prompted People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti to demand an investigation. The Air India flight, carrying 230 passengers from various nationalities, has caught national attention, with Prime Minister Modi expressing profound sorrow over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:59 IST
Heartbreak in Ahmedabad: Demand for Justice After Deadly Plane Crash
Visuals of the hostel where the plane crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident that has thrown the nation into mourning, a tragic plane crash occurred near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, prompting demands for a swift and thorough investigation. People's Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti, expressed her sorrow and called for accountability in the aftermath of the disaster.

The ill-fated Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese when it went down, leading to widespread outpouring of grief and calls for action. Boeing confirmed their contact with Air India, vowing support and extending thoughts to all affected by the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the severe impact of the crash, describing it as 'heartbreaking beyond words.' He assured the public that he remains in close contact with state authorities, coordinating efforts to aid those affected. The expertise of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar is under scrutiny as investigators piece together the aircraft's final moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025