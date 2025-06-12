Iran's Resolve: Rebuilding Nuclear Capabilities
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that the nation would rebuild its nuclear facilities if destroyed. He emphasized that the knowledge to recreate these capabilities resides in the minds of Iranians, ensuring that any physical damage would not result in a permanent loss of nuclear potential.
Iran has pledged to reconstruct its nuclear facilities should they be destroyed, according to President Masoud Pezeshkian. State media reported his remarks on Thursday, underscoring the nation's commitment to maintaining its nuclear capabilities despite any potential attacks.
Pezeshkian stated that Iran's nuclear knowledge is indelible, housed in the minds of its scientists. He assured that even if physical structures were demolished by bombings, these intellectual resources would enable the facilities to be rebuilt quickly and effectively.
This declaration highlights Iran's dedication to its nuclear program amidst international tensions, signaling that its atomic aspirations are deeply entrenched and sustained by a robust intellectual foundation.
