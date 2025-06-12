Left Menu

Iran's Resolve: Rebuilding Nuclear Capabilities

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that the nation would rebuild its nuclear facilities if destroyed. He emphasized that the knowledge to recreate these capabilities resides in the minds of Iranians, ensuring that any physical damage would not result in a permanent loss of nuclear potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:23 IST
Iran's Resolve: Rebuilding Nuclear Capabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has pledged to reconstruct its nuclear facilities should they be destroyed, according to President Masoud Pezeshkian. State media reported his remarks on Thursday, underscoring the nation's commitment to maintaining its nuclear capabilities despite any potential attacks.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran's nuclear knowledge is indelible, housed in the minds of its scientists. He assured that even if physical structures were demolished by bombings, these intellectual resources would enable the facilities to be rebuilt quickly and effectively.

This declaration highlights Iran's dedication to its nuclear program amidst international tensions, signaling that its atomic aspirations are deeply entrenched and sustained by a robust intellectual foundation.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025