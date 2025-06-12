Left Menu

CM Sukhu Focuses on Development and Investment in Kangra's Future

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed ongoing and upcoming projects in Kangra district. He focused on the Ekta Mall's progress, emphasizing the 'One District-One Product' initiative to promote local products and boost the economy. Land transfers and forest approvals for investments in hospitality were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:44 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviews development projects with officials (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assessed the development of ongoing and upcoming projects in Dharamshala and various subdivisions of Kangra district, as per an official statement. Among the projects discussed was the Ekta Mall (PM Unity Mall) in Dharamshala, a key focus of the Chief Minister.

The 'One District-One Product' initiative, aimed at enhancing regional development and expanding employment by promoting a specific product in each district, was also on the agenda. The Chief Minister emphasized that this scheme intends to bolster local products, propelling them onto national and international stages.

Additionally, Sukhu highlighted the necessity of expeditious land transfer and forest-related approvals for the projects in Kangra district. He pointed to the state's hospitality sector as a promising ground for investment, capable of generating employment and bolstering the local economy. Prominent officials, including Additional Chief Secretary R.D. Nazim, and Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, participated in the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

