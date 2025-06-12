Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Set to Launch Late-Stage Trials for Weight Management Drugs

Novo Nordisk has announced plans to initiate late-stage trials for its amycretin injection and oral drugs targeting adults with overweight or obesity. Set to commence in early 2026, the trials aim to assess the efficacy and safety of these treatments in aiding weight management.

Updated: 12-06-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:49 IST
Pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced on Thursday its intention to begin late-stage clinical trials for amycretin injections and oral drugs.

The trials, set to start in the first quarter of 2026, will focus on adults who are overweight or clinically obese.

This initiative reflects the company's commitment to addressing global health challenges related to weight management.

