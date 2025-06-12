Novo Nordisk Set to Launch Late-Stage Trials for Weight Management Drugs
Novo Nordisk has announced plans to initiate late-stage trials for its amycretin injection and oral drugs targeting adults with overweight or obesity. Set to commence in early 2026, the trials aim to assess the efficacy and safety of these treatments in aiding weight management.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:49 IST
Pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced on Thursday its intention to begin late-stage clinical trials for amycretin injections and oral drugs.
The trials, set to start in the first quarter of 2026, will focus on adults who are overweight or clinically obese.
This initiative reflects the company's commitment to addressing global health challenges related to weight management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Set to Lead Global Economic Growth by 2026, Says WEF Report
TOEFL Test to Get Personalized AI-Driven Upgrade by 2026
Eli Lilly and Apollo Join Forces to Combat Obesity and Diabetes in India
Elon Musk's Ambitious Mars Mission: Starship's Uncrewed Voyage by 2026
Congress Sets Sights on Assam: Mission 2026