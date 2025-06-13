Transnet Secures Wage Agreement Averting Strike
Transnet, South Africa's state ports and freight rail company, has finalized an 18% wage increase agreement with labor unions, avoiding a potential strike. The agreement aims to stabilize labor relations and help Transnet focus on improving its operational and financial performance amidst past challenges.
South Africa's state ports and freight rail company, Transnet, announced on Thursday that it has secured a wage agreement with its recognized labor unions, effectively sidestepping a looming strike threat.
The agreement promises an 18% salary increase over three years, catering to unions' demands and ensuring labor stability. UNTU, the largest union, initially sought a 10% increase in a single year, contrasting with a previous 17.5% agreement accepted by the smaller SATAWU union in March.
This decision follows a period of unrest last year that disrupted commodities exports. Meanwhile, Transnet continues its reform efforts to overcome infrastructure inadequacies that hamper its operational efficiency, drawing parallels with challenges faced by the state power utility, Eskom.
- READ MORE ON:
- Transnet
- wage agreement
- labor union
- UNTU
- SATAWU
- South Africa
- strike
- economy
- business
- rail company
ALSO READ
Terror Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Casualties and Conflict
Gukesh Strikes Back on 19th Birthday Defeating Hikaru Nakamura in Norway Chess
Adelaide Strikers Lock in MVP Jamie Overton for BBL 15
Global Markets Rally as US Court Strikes Down Trump-Era Tariffs
India's Counter-Terror Mission: A South African Sojourn