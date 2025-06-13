Trump Warns of Possible Israeli Strike on Iran Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a potential Israeli strike on Iran over nuclear concerns, highlighting rising tensions with Tehran. Amid U.S.-Iran talks on uranium enrichment, Trump expressed a preference for peaceful resolutions. Security concerns, instigated by Iran's non-compliance with non-proliferation obligations, have heightened in the volatile Middle East region.
In a statement on Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of an imminent Israeli strike on Iran, though he emphasized a preference for diplomacy over conflict. This development follows Iran's breach of non-proliferation agreements, as reported by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, U.S. and Iranian officials are set to engage in another round of talks concerning Tehran's uranium enrichment program. Trump's comments coincide with reported Israeli military preparations and an uptick in regional security concerns.
Escalating security issues have seen U.S. personnel being withdrawn from the region, raising international alarm. The situation continues to impact global markets, particularly oil prices, highlighting the fragile geopolitical landscape as negotiations with Iran progress.
