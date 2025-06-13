Left Menu

Lula's Approval Rating Dips Amid Rising Disapproval

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government approval rating slightly decreased from 29% to 28% while disapproval rose to 40%, according to a Datafolha survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:42 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is experiencing a slight dip in government approval ratings, according to a recent survey by pollster Datafolha.

The approval rating has decreased marginally from 29% in April to 28%, reflecting shifting public sentiment.

Meanwhile, the disapproval rating has climbed from 38% to 40% during the same timeframe, indicating growing dissatisfaction among citizens.

