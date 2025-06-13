Left Menu

Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Chinese and Hong Kong Markets

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks declined as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated following Israeli strikes on Iran. Safe-haven assets surged, with gold and miners advancing. Major Chinese indices are set for weekly losses despite eased U.S.-China trade tensions. The yuan weakened amid demand for the U.S. dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:55 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Chinese and Hong Kong Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, tracking regional losses as investors sought safe-haven assets due to escalating Middle East tensions sparked by Israeli strikes on Iran. Israel targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, missile sites, and military leaders, marking the start of a prolonged operation against Tehran's atomic ambitions.

The Shanghai Composite dipped 0.72% to 3,378.01, while the CSI300 dropped 0.76% to 3,862.75. In Shenzhen, the local index declined by 1.27%, with the ChiNext Composite and STAR50 indexes also reporting losses. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index downed 0.7% to 23,866.86, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.89% to 8,651.84.

Despite stock downturns, gold and mining sectors rose over 2%, and oil and gas shares saw a midday jump of 2.05%. The U.S. dollar's safe-haven appeal weakened the yuan by 0.13%. Although U.S.-China trade tensions have eased, China's fragile macroeconomic outlook hinders stock growth without clear policy intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025