Haryana Prepares for International Yoga Day: A Celebration of Health and Unity

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes yoga's benefits for health, as preparations for International Yoga Day on June 21 commence. Notable events include a massive gathering in Kurukshetra, led by Baba Ramdev, and a record-breaking session in Visakhapatnam with PM Modi and Andhra's CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:09 IST
Haryana Prepares for International Yoga Day: A Celebration of Health and Unity
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a protocol training program for the International Day of Yoga in Panchkula, underscoring yoga's role in promoting physical and mental well-being. He highlighted the prospective benefits for soldiers who can maintain health through yoga practices.

Saini detailed the comprehensive plans for International Yoga Day on June 21, stating that more than 11 lakh people across 22 districts in the state will engage in yoga activities. The key event is planned at Kurukshetra's Brahma Sarovar, featuring yoga guru Baba Ramdev leading a session with around 1 lakh participants.

In anticipation of this, Saini participated in a Yoga Utsav with other officials, highlighting the theme 'One Earth, One Health' and the slogan 'Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt'. The event aligns with a larger nationwide celebration, including a record-breaking yoga session in Visakhapatnam led by Prime Minister Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

