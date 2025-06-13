Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Claims 241 Lives

A devastating plane crash involving an Air India flight occurred on Thursday in Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of 241 individuals, including 12 crew members. The aircraft, bound for London, crashed soon after takeoff, prompting a thorough response from government authorities and the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the site.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after consultations with Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, noted that the high temperature from the 125,000 litres of burning fuel left no possibility of survivors. Shah announced that the official death toll will be verified through ongoing DNA tests, with nearly 1,000 tests already conducted.

Only one person miraculously survived—the sole survivor being a British national of Indian origin. The Tata group, owner of the airline, set up a hotline for relatives and announced significant compensation for those affected. The crash highlights ongoing aviation safety concerns and the critical need for emergency preparedness.

