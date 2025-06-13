Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

In a remarkable twist of fate, Bhoomi Chauhan, a resident of Gujarat's Bharuch, narrowly avoided disaster by missing the Air India Flight 171 that tragically crashed, claiming 241 lives, including 12 crew members. The crash occurred after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departed Ahmedabad International Airport.

Chauhan attributed her survival to traffic delays that caused her to miss the flight by mere minutes. "We were late because of traffic," she recounted to ANI. After learning of the crash, Chauhan expressed her gratitude for escaping the calamity, acknowledging divine intervention as a saving grace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly visited the crash site in Ahmedabad, alongside Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and other officials, to assess the situation. Miraculously, a British national survived the crash, while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau launched a formal inquiry into the tragedy.