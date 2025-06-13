Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Bhoomi Chauhan narrowly missed boarding the doomed Air India Flight 171, which crashed, killing 241 passengers. Arriving late due to traffic, she was denied boarding. Prime Minister Modi visited the crash site, and investigations are underway. Miraculously, one survivor has been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:52 IST
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight
Bhoomi Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable twist of fate, Bhoomi Chauhan, a resident of Gujarat's Bharuch, narrowly avoided disaster by missing the Air India Flight 171 that tragically crashed, claiming 241 lives, including 12 crew members. The crash occurred after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departed Ahmedabad International Airport.

Chauhan attributed her survival to traffic delays that caused her to miss the flight by mere minutes. "We were late because of traffic," she recounted to ANI. After learning of the crash, Chauhan expressed her gratitude for escaping the calamity, acknowledging divine intervention as a saving grace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly visited the crash site in Ahmedabad, alongside Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and other officials, to assess the situation. Miraculously, a British national survived the crash, while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau launched a formal inquiry into the tragedy.

TRENDING

1
Global Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

Global Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

 Global
2
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025