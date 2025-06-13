Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Strikes Against Iran

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on Friday, conducting widespread airstrikes on Iran's nuclear and military facilities. The operation aims to prevent Iran from developing an atomic weapon, with Israel asserting it had successfully targeted key figures and sites.

In response, Iran retaliated by sending around 100 drones towards Israeli territory, which Israel is actively attempting to intercept. The strikes have led to international airlines evacuating airspace over Israel, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan. The conflict coincides with ongoing nuclear talks involving the U.S. and Iran.

Tensions remain high as diplomatic negotiations continue, despite Israeli and U.S. officials offering differing accounts of American involvement. Global markets reacted negatively, with significant drops in stock prices and a sharp increase in crude oil prices, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding future developments.