Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Strikes Against Iran

Israel initiated Operation Rising Lion with extensive airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities, claiming significant success. In retaliation, Iran launched numerous drones towards Israeli territory. The conflict induced widespread regional travel disruptions, while global diplomatic efforts continue amid rising tensions, raising concerns over future escalation in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:08 IST
In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on Friday, conducting widespread airstrikes on Iran's nuclear and military facilities. The operation aims to prevent Iran from developing an atomic weapon, with Israel asserting it had successfully targeted key figures and sites.

In response, Iran retaliated by sending around 100 drones towards Israeli territory, which Israel is actively attempting to intercept. The strikes have led to international airlines evacuating airspace over Israel, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan. The conflict coincides with ongoing nuclear talks involving the U.S. and Iran.

Tensions remain high as diplomatic negotiations continue, despite Israeli and U.S. officials offering differing accounts of American involvement. Global markets reacted negatively, with significant drops in stock prices and a sharp increase in crude oil prices, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding future developments.

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

