Left Menu

Safe Haven Surge: German Bond Yields Dip to Three-Month Low Amid Global Tensions

German bond yields reached their lowest in over three months amid rising demand for safe haven assets following Israel's strikes against Iran. The 10-year Bund yield fell to 2.44%, and the euro zone saw bond prices rise and yields drop, aligning with gains in gold and the U.S. dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:28 IST
Safe Haven Surge: German Bond Yields Dip to Three-Month Low Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

German government bond yields descended to their lowest levels in more than three months on Friday, following heightened investor interest in secure assets after Israel's extensive strikes on Iran. The 10-year Bund yield dipped by 4 basis points to 2.44%, hitting a low of 2.422%, the lowest observed since March 3. Meanwhile, 2-year Schatz yields reduced by 1.5 basis points to 1.80%.

Long-duration bonds, particularly the 30-year German debt, exhibited significant performance, declining by 4.5 basis points to 2.91%, contributing to a flatter yield curve. The week's trend indicated the steepest decline since late March, with an overall drop of 13 basis points.

In the euro zone, rising bond prices resulted in lower yields, consistent with the upward momentum in gold and the U.S. dollar. French 10-year yields decreased by 2.4 basis points to 3.162%, whereas Italian 10-year yields, although dropping 1.5 basis points to 3.40%, reached their lowest since December at 3.398%. Sweden, meanwhile, plans to auction new debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025