Israeli Attack Damages Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility

In a significant development, Iran's nuclear facility located in Natanz suffered damage following an Israeli attack, as reported by the country's Atomic Energy Organization. Although the attack affected several parts of the facility, initial investigations have shown no radioactive or chemical contamination outside the site.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran released a statement highlighting the ongoing investigations to determine the extent of the damage caused to the facility. This attack marks a critical moment in the already tense relations between Iran and Israel.

Authorities are diligently working to assess the repair needs and security measures required for the damaged sections. The event underscores the fragile geopolitical landscape and the importance of careful monitoring and diplomacy in addressing nuclear-related developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)