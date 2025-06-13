Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad, Killing 241

An Air India flight, AI-171, bound for London Gatwick, suffered a catastrophic crash shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of 241 people. Only one passenger survived the tragic incident.

The crash has left the local community in shock and mourning. Thakur Ravi, a cook at the nearby BJ Medical College mess, anxiously searches for his mother and two-year-old daughter, who remain missing since the plane's devastating impact on the college complex. Eyewitnesses describe harrowing scenes of destruction and loss at the site.

A formal investigation into the crash has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, as confirmed by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally inspected the crash site and met with survivors at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The Tata Group announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for each victim's family.