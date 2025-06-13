Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India-171 Crash Claims 241 Lives

The crash of Air India-171 in Ahmedabad stands as one of the deadliest aviation disasters, leaving 241 dead. Congress MP Kumari Selja emphasized the gravity of the incident, urging an immediate investigation. Among the deceased was a daughter of Haryana, adding a personal dimension to the tragedy for many.

In response to the crash, Congress expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh shared the emotional toll it has taken on the nation, acknowledging the grim nature of the confirmed fatalities. These sentiments were echoed by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who have both been vocal about their grief and devastation.

Rahul Gandhi has called upon Congress workers to actively aid in rescue and relief operations, underlining the urgency with every moment. Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has commenced an official probe into the cause of the crash, as confirmed by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies.)