European Markets Dive Amid Middle East Tensions

European shares tumbled to their lowest in three weeks on Friday as Israel's attack on Iran dampened global investor sentiment, driving many towards safe-haven assets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 descended by 0.6%, with travel and leisure stocks bearing the brunt while energy shares rose amid soaring crude prices.

Heightened geopolitical tensions and ongoing trade disputes exacerbated market uncertainty, compelling cautious investor behavior, despite some seeing opportunities for a rebound in European equities.

