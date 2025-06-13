Left Menu

European Markets Dive Amid Middle East Tensions

European shares fell to a three-week low due to heightened tensions in the Middle East and ongoing trade uncertainties, as Israel's attack on Iran unsettled global markets. Travel and leisure sectors were hit hardest, whereas energy stocks saw gains as crude prices surged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares tumbled to their lowest in three weeks on Friday as Israel's attack on Iran dampened global investor sentiment, driving many towards safe-haven assets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 descended by 0.6%, with travel and leisure stocks bearing the brunt while energy shares rose amid soaring crude prices.

Heightened geopolitical tensions and ongoing trade disputes exacerbated market uncertainty, compelling cautious investor behavior, despite some seeing opportunities for a rebound in European equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

