IAF Apache Helicopter Lands Safely After Technical Checks in Punjab

An IAF Apache attack helicopter landed safely near Pathankot, Punjab, for precautionary technical checks before returning to base. The incident echoed a similar landing near Saharanpur last week and a Chetak helicopter's precautionary stop in April. Thorough checks confirmed the aircraft's airworthiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:41 IST
Representative Image of Apache Attack Helicopter (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a precautionary maneuver, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter executed a safe landing near Pathankot, Punjab, as confirmed by officials on Friday. Post landing, the Apache returned to its base after undergoing comprehensive technical assessments, according to IAF officials.

This event mirrors a similar incident from the previous week, where an IAF Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing during a routine training sortie in the vicinity of Saharanpur. Additionally, a Chetak helicopter necessitated a precautionary halt in April near Jamnagar during a standard training mission, per an official IAF statement.

After extensive evaluations, the helicopters were cleared for flight, underscoring their operational readiness. IAF shared in a post on X, "Upon finishing the required checks and confirming the helicopter's serviceability, it has been safely flown back to base." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

