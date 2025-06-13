IAF Apache Helicopter Lands Safely After Technical Checks in Punjab

In a precautionary maneuver, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter executed a safe landing near Pathankot, Punjab, as confirmed by officials on Friday. Post landing, the Apache returned to its base after undergoing comprehensive technical assessments, according to IAF officials.

This event mirrors a similar incident from the previous week, where an IAF Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing during a routine training sortie in the vicinity of Saharanpur. Additionally, a Chetak helicopter necessitated a precautionary halt in April near Jamnagar during a standard training mission, per an official IAF statement.

After extensive evaluations, the helicopters were cleared for flight, underscoring their operational readiness. IAF shared in a post on X, "Upon finishing the required checks and confirming the helicopter's serviceability, it has been safely flown back to base." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)