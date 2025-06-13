Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions

Global markets have taken a hit as Israel's military strike on Iran sparked a flight to safety, with investors rushing to secure gold, dollars, and the Swiss franc. This geopolitical incident has heightened existing uncertainties in financial markets already concerned with U.S. trade policies.

Oil prices soared, with Brent crude climbing nearly 9% to $75.54 per barrel, marking its largest single-day increase since 2022. The Middle East conflict has intensified tensions, prompting further market volatility and drawing commentary from financial experts.

Safe-haven assets surged, while stocks fell across major global indices. The situation underscores investors' worries about geopolitical risks and has influenced U.S. Treasury yields amid inflation concerns related to oil price shocks.

