Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions
World stock markets fell sharply following Israel's military action against Iran, leading to a surge in oil prices and a shift towards safe-haven assets like gold. The geopolitical instability adds to economic uncertainties driven by U.S. trade policies under President Trump, affecting global financial sentiment.
Global markets have taken a hit as Israel's military strike on Iran sparked a flight to safety, with investors rushing to secure gold, dollars, and the Swiss franc. This geopolitical incident has heightened existing uncertainties in financial markets already concerned with U.S. trade policies.
Oil prices soared, with Brent crude climbing nearly 9% to $75.54 per barrel, marking its largest single-day increase since 2022. The Middle East conflict has intensified tensions, prompting further market volatility and drawing commentary from financial experts.
Safe-haven assets surged, while stocks fell across major global indices. The situation underscores investors' worries about geopolitical risks and has influenced U.S. Treasury yields amid inflation concerns related to oil price shocks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt
Sunnova's Solar Setback: Trump Administration Scraps $2.92 Billion Loan Guarantee
U.S. Court Blocks Trump Tariffs, Stimulating Asian Markets
U.S. Court Blocks Trump Tariffs: Market Reacts with Uncertainty
Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government, says AP source.