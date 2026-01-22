Erdogan Opposes Foreign Interventions in Iran
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his opposition to foreign interventions in Iran during a phone call with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. He emphasized Turkey's interest in maintaining regional peace and stability amid Iran's worst domestic unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, advocating for problem resolution without escalation.
In a recent phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his refusal to support any foreign interventions in Iran to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. This stance highlights Turkey's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.
The discussion also revolved around recent upheavals in Iran, noted as the worst since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Erdogan reiterated that resolving these challenges without further exacerbation is beneficial for Ankara and the broader region.
The Turkish presidency's statement reflects Erdogan's diplomatic approach, underscoring Turkey's interest in a stable and peaceful neighboring Iran despite the ongoing domestic unrest.
