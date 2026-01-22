Left Menu

Erdogan Opposes Foreign Interventions in Iran

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his opposition to foreign interventions in Iran during a phone call with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. He emphasized Turkey's interest in maintaining regional peace and stability amid Iran's worst domestic unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, advocating for problem resolution without escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:15 IST
Erdogan Opposes Foreign Interventions in Iran
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his refusal to support any foreign interventions in Iran to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. This stance highlights Turkey's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The discussion also revolved around recent upheavals in Iran, noted as the worst since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Erdogan reiterated that resolving these challenges without further exacerbation is beneficial for Ankara and the broader region.

The Turkish presidency's statement reflects Erdogan's diplomatic approach, underscoring Turkey's interest in a stable and peaceful neighboring Iran despite the ongoing domestic unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Healthcare: Patanjali Hospital Blends Yoga and Modern Medicine

Revolutionary Healthcare: Patanjali Hospital Blends Yoga and Modern Medicine

 India
2
Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage

Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage

 India
3
Condemning Acts of Violence: CBCI Reacts to Attack in Odisha

Condemning Acts of Violence: CBCI Reacts to Attack in Odisha

 India
4
Pune Grand Tour Spurs Road Renaissance

Pune Grand Tour Spurs Road Renaissance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026