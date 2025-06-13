Diplomatic Tensions Rise: UN Security Council Convenes Over Israel-Iran Strikes

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene on Friday in response to Israel's military actions against Iran, diplomatic sources have revealed. This urgent meeting was called at Tehran's behest as concerns mount over escalating hostilities in the region.

With tensions running high, the international community is watching closely as Iran and Israel's longstanding enmity threatens to disrupt broader regional stability. The Security Council meeting seeks to address these concerns and explore potential avenues for de-escalation.

This latest development underlines the fragile nature of Middle Eastern geopolitics, as world powers grapple with maintaining peace in one of the world's most volatile areas.

