Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: UN Security Council Convenes Over Israel-Iran Strikes

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Friday concerning Israel's military strikes on Iran. This session was requested by Tehran, highlighting escalating diplomatic tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:33 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: UN Security Council Convenes Over Israel-Iran Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene on Friday in response to Israel's military actions against Iran, diplomatic sources have revealed. This urgent meeting was called at Tehran's behest as concerns mount over escalating hostilities in the region.

With tensions running high, the international community is watching closely as Iran and Israel's longstanding enmity threatens to disrupt broader regional stability. The Security Council meeting seeks to address these concerns and explore potential avenues for de-escalation.

This latest development underlines the fragile nature of Middle Eastern geopolitics, as world powers grapple with maintaining peace in one of the world's most volatile areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025