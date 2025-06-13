Manipur Mourns: Air India Tragedy Claims Two Crew Members

A tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad has claimed the lives of two young Air India crew members from Manipur, Nganthoi Sharma and Lamnunthem Singson, leaving 241 dead. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Manipuri community and beyond.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, former chief ministers N Biren Singh and Okram Ibobi Singh, alongside various organizations, have extended their deepest condolences. Bhalla praised the late crew members for their dedication, highlighting the profound impact of their loss on the community.

The tragedy has sparked calls for an international investigation into the accident. As the community rallies in support, heartfelt messages continue to pour in for the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)