Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Industry Concerns

Amidst mounting protests against his immigration policies, President Donald Trump reassured farm and hotel industry leaders that aid is forthcoming, yet no policy shifts are imminent, according to insiders familiar with the administration's stance.

As the sector grapples with labor shortages due to deportations, Trump acknowledged the adverse effects on his 2024 campaign trail. He pledged swift action, though detailed plans and timelines remain undisclosed.

Industries reliant on migrant workers anxiously await clarification. Meanwhile, calls from various sectors urging protection for industries vital to the U.S. continue. As the immigration debate rages on, sectors across the nation hold their breath.

(With inputs from agencies.)