Wall Street Wobbles Amid Middle East Tensions
Major U.S. stock indexes fell as geopolitical tensions flared following Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Oil prices surged, while airline stocks dropped over rising fuel costs. Defense stocks climbed. President Trump speculated Iran invited conflict by resisting U.S. demands on its nuclear program.
Major U.S. stock indexes plummeted on Friday after geopolitical volatility intensified, following Israel's aggressive strike on Iranian nuclear sites. The attack exacerbated tensions in the Middle East, disrupting global markets and driving oil prices higher by nearly 7% over supply disruption concerns.
Airline stocks suffered significant losses as traders anticipated rising fuel costs, with Delta, United, and American Airlines all experiencing marked declines. Meanwhile, defense stocks surged, with industry leaders Lockheed Martin, RTX Corporation, and Northrop Grumman posting gains amid the escalating conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the attack to Iran defying American demands over its nuclear program. Meanwhile, major indices, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, all recorded steep losses, burdened by investor anxiety over geopolitical uncertainties and rising oil prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
