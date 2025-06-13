Left Menu

Dollar Steady Amid Battle: U.S. Gains in Geopolitical Storm

The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies in response to geopolitical tensions from the Israeli-Iranian conflict. Despite a weekly projection of losses, the greenback made gains as a safe-haven asset. The crisis sparked rises in gold and oil prices, with global markets on alert.

Updated: 13-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:17 IST
The U.S. dollar made gains against key currencies like the euro and yen as geopolitical tensions flared following the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Iran. Israel executed extensive strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and missile factories. In retaliation, Iran launched drone attacks on Israeli targets.

U.S. President Donald Trump, an ally of Israel, urged Iran to negotiate over its nuclear program. The dollar experienced a 0.62% gain against the yen, showing resilience despite market worries over Trump's tariffs. Market analysts say the dollar often benefits in times of uncertainty, despite ongoing trade issues.

Gold and oil prices surged as the safe-haven demand increased in the shadow of conflict. Market expert Juan Perez noted the psychological pull towards the dollar and gold during such crises. Meanwhile, oil prices rose significantly, spurred by the turmoil in the Middle East.

