Iranian Air Defences Shoot Down Israeli Drone Near Nuclear Site

Iran shot down an Israeli drone near its Fordow nuclear facility, according to Iranian media. This incident follows reports of two explosions in the area, heightening tensions and prompting questions regarding security measures at the sensitive site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's air defenses successfully intercepted and downed an Israeli drone near the strategic Fordow nuclear facility, as reported by local media outlets on Friday.

The incident comes amid heightened alert in the area, following two loud explosions that were heard earlier near the nuclear site.

Officials have not yet disclosed further details on the origin of the drone or the cause of the explosions, but tensions have escalated surrounding security at the sensitive location.

