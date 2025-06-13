Shein's Sustainability Struggles: Emission Rises, Strategic Shifts, and Future Plans

In a pivotal year for environmental accountability, fast-fashion giant Shein reported a significant surge in carbon emissions, attributed to its extensive reliance on air freight for global product distribution. According to Shein's 2024 sustainability report, transportation emissions rose by 13.7%, highlighting the challenges faced amid growing scrutiny and legal hurdles.

To address these concerns, Shein announced strategic plans to localize production and logistics by increasing sea freight and trucking, aiming to reduce carbon footprints and operational expenses. Executive Chairman Donald Tang emphasized ongoing efforts, yet acknowledged the company's pace and perfection in executing these strategies remain areas for improvement.

Meanwhile, France's Senate passed a potential legislative ban on advertising for Shein and its competitors, fueling the discourse on fast fashion's environmental impact. Despite these challenges, Shein remains focused on expanding its supplier network and aims for a Hong Kong IPO, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and future growth.

