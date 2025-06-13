CBI's Operation Chakra-V: A Decisive Blow to Cyber Financial Fraud

In a significant move against cyber financial crimes, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated Operation Chakra-V, conducting comprehensive searches across multiple states. This operation specifically targets cyber-enabled financial crimes, with raids carried out at ten locations in Delhi, Hisar, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik, focusing on an organized investment fraud case.

The CBI arrested a suspect from Kalyan, Mumbai, implicated in the fraudulent scheme. The individual was found to be supplying pre-activated SIM cards and mule bank accounts to cybercriminal organizations, facilitating their illegal operations. Searches yielded substantial incriminating material, linking him to a sophisticated fraud where victims were cheated through deceptive mobile apps and WhatsApp groups. Fraudsters misled investors with promises of discount shares in reputed companies, only to misappropriate the investments for personal gain, resulting in considerable financial losses for victims.

Coordinated raids by the CBI uncovered incriminating digital and paper evidence from the accused's premises. The operation shed light on the elaborate strategies employed to exploit unsuspecting investors. Operation Chakra-V emphasizes the CBI's dedication to dismantling cybercrime networks and the infrastructure supporting these illicit activities, with investigations ongoing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)