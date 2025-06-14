Left Menu

Iran Vows Retaliation Against Israel's Infrastructure

Iran warns of immediate retaliation against Israel's economic and energy infrastructure if its own vital facilities are targeted. This follows a stern statement from a Revolutionary Guards source to Fars news agency, highlighting the ongoing tension in the Middle East and potential impacts on regional stability.

Updated: 14-06-2025 01:28 IST
In a development that may escalate regional tensions, Iran has issued a stark warning to Israel, stating that it will target the country's economic and energy infrastructure in response to attacks on its own crucial facilities. This statement was made by a source from the Revolutionary Guards, as reported by Fars news agency.

The warning underscores the fragile state of relations in the Middle East, where even the hint of confrontation could have significant repercussions. The Revolutionary Guards have emphasized their readiness to act swiftly should Iran come under threat from Israeli actions.

This announcement is part of a broader pattern of hostilities and diplomatic strain, suggesting that the existing animosities could lead to severe consequences for both nations' infrastructure and regional stability in the near future.

