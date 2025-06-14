Left Menu

Conflict Sparks Oil Surge: Safe Havens in Demand

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, U.S. investors are turning to safe-haven assets like gold and the dollar. The conflict has sparked concerns over oil supply disruptions, causing oil prices to spike. While markets reacted sharply, analysts suggest the long-term impact may be limited unless the situation escalates further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 03:41 IST
Conflict Sparks Oil Surge: Safe Havens in Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. investors on Friday sought refuge in safe-haven assets like the dollar and gold as oil prices surged following Iran's military retaliation against Israel's unprecedented strikes.

Explosions were heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv after Israel targeted Iran's Natanz nuclear site, raising fears of broader conflict. Investors worried about oil shipment disruptions saw crude prices spike by up to 14%, with futures settling 7% higher.

The conflict's economic implications remain uncertain, but experts suggest the situation may not have long-term market impacts unless oil infrastructure suffers significant damage or the conflict widens.

TRENDING

1
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
2
U.S. Visa U-turn Allows Boca Juniors' Ayrton Costa to Join Club World Cup

U.S. Visa U-turn Allows Boca Juniors' Ayrton Costa to Join Club World Cup

 Global
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025