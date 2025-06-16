PM Modi's Global Diplomatic Tour: Tackling Terror and Building Alliances
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized pro-Khalistan protestors as PM Modi embarks on a three-nation tour, attending the G7 Summit in Canada, followed by visits to Croatia and Cyprus. Modi aims to strengthen international cooperation on terrorism and deepen bilateral ties, marking a historic first for Croatia.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has sharply criticized pro-Khalistan protestors demonstrating ahead of the G7 Summit in Canada, dismissing them as 'protestors for hire' who should not be taken seriously. He alleged their funding source was Pakistan, claiming they flip allegiances when financial support wanes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his visit to Cyprus, is set to participate in the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17. Invited by Canadian PM Mark Carney, Modi will engage with global leaders to discuss significant issues and the priorities of the Global South.
After the G7 Summit, Modi will make a historic visit to Croatia on June 18, meeting with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister. Modi's tour aims to thank partner countries for supporting India's anti-terrorism efforts and foster deeper bilateral cooperation.
