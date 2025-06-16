Gujarat Mourns: Final Farewell to Former CM Vijay Rupani

The mortal remains of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were solemnly transported to Rajkot on Monday, where he will be laid to rest at the Ramnathpara crematorium later in the evening. Commencing from his residence at 5 PM, the funeral procession is under stringent security and traffic restrictions, orchestrated by the Rajkot Police. Citizens have been advised to follow designated parking guidelines during this time to facilitate the proceedings.

"Today holds the final rites for former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, drawing VIPs from across the state. Consequently, the main procession route has been closed. Adequate parking arrangements are in place, and an appeal for public cooperation in utilizing these spaces has been issued," stated DCP Crime, Parthraj Singh Gohil.

Prior to this, at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, current Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accompanied by senior cabinet members, paid their respects by laying a wreath at the mortuary where Rupani's body was kept for public homage, amidst a state of mourning following his untimely death in the Air India crash. Following them were Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, expressing the collective grief felt across political lines.

A poignant moment occurred when Anjali Rupani, the late CM's wife, bid an emotional farewell surrounded by family and friends. Her son, Rushabh Rupani, expressed gratitude for the support received and highlighted the shared grief amongst the 270 affected families. Reflecting on his father's political legacy and widespread impact, Rushabh acknowledged the solace provided by the community.

Despite the tragedy, Vijay Rupani's contributions to public life over five decades remain a consoling legacy for many. He was among the unfortunate victims in a catastrophic Air India plane crash, which claimed 241 lives, rendering Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian descent, the sole survivor amongst passengers. Tragically, additionally, 33 ground casualties included local residents and MBBS students.