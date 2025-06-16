Hunger Hotspots: A Call for Urgent Intervention

A dire warning from the United Nations casts a spotlight on extreme hunger intensifying across 13 global hot spots. The organization's report, released on Monday, calls for urgent humanitarian efforts to prevent famine in areas like Gaza, Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti, and Mali, which are identified as at immediate risk.

The "Hunger Hotspots" report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) attributes the dire conditions to conflict, economic shocks, and climate-related disasters. It predicts increasing food crises over the next five months and emphasizes the need for substantial investment and assistance in aid delivery, which is currently hindered by insecurity and funding shortages.

According to the report, famine conditions are becoming increasingly prevalent, with alarming statistics such as Sudan's 2024 famine declaration, the plight of 7.7 million people in South Sudan due to flooding and instability, and near-catastrophic hunger levels affecting 2.1 million people in Gaza. The report stresses the urgency of protecting farms and livestock, with the FAO Director-General underscoring the essential nature of maintaining food production even under harsh conditions.

