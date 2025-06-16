Left Menu

Hunger Hotspots: A Call for Urgent Intervention

A UN report highlights worsening hunger in 13 global hot spots, including Gaza, Sudan, and Haiti, at immediate risk of famine without urgent aid. Conflict, economic shocks, and climate change exacerbate the crises. The report urges intervention to prevent unimaginable human suffering and save lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:55 IST
Hunger Hotspots: A Call for Urgent Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A dire warning from the United Nations casts a spotlight on extreme hunger intensifying across 13 global hot spots. The organization's report, released on Monday, calls for urgent humanitarian efforts to prevent famine in areas like Gaza, Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti, and Mali, which are identified as at immediate risk.

The "Hunger Hotspots" report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) attributes the dire conditions to conflict, economic shocks, and climate-related disasters. It predicts increasing food crises over the next five months and emphasizes the need for substantial investment and assistance in aid delivery, which is currently hindered by insecurity and funding shortages.

According to the report, famine conditions are becoming increasingly prevalent, with alarming statistics such as Sudan's 2024 famine declaration, the plight of 7.7 million people in South Sudan due to flooding and instability, and near-catastrophic hunger levels affecting 2.1 million people in Gaza. The report stresses the urgency of protecting farms and livestock, with the FAO Director-General underscoring the essential nature of maintaining food production even under harsh conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025