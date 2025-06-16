Sri Lanka's Economic Revival: A Complex Dance of Growth and Reform

Sri Lanka's economy posted a 4.8% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2025, a significant indicator of recovery from its recent financial turmoil. The report, released by the census and statistics department, highlights a 9.7% surge in industrial output, while agricultural production slightly declined by 0.7%.

The South Asian nation faced a dire economic situation in 2022, plagued by a significant dollar shortfall and soaring inflation, culminating in a 7.3% contraction. A four-year, $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), initiated in 2023, has been instrumental in revitalizing growth, reflected by last year's unexpected 5% increase.

Officials remain optimistic about growth in the latter half of the year despite expected dips in the second quarter due to raised taxes and power prices. The IMF's assistance continues to be crucial, with ongoing reforms targeting poverty reduction and improved governance. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced plans to negotiate with the IMF to boost foreign investment.

