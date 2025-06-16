Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Economic Revival: A Complex Dance of Growth and Reform

Sri Lanka's economy grew 4.8% in early 2025, recovering from a severe crisis. The industrial sector led with 9.7% growth, while agriculture declined. The IMF's support since 2023 has been pivotal. Future growth may slow due to rising costs, but reforms aim to attract foreign investment and address poverty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:08 IST
Sri Lanka's Economic Revival: A Complex Dance of Growth and Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sri Lanka's economy posted a 4.8% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2025, a significant indicator of recovery from its recent financial turmoil. The report, released by the census and statistics department, highlights a 9.7% surge in industrial output, while agricultural production slightly declined by 0.7%.

The South Asian nation faced a dire economic situation in 2022, plagued by a significant dollar shortfall and soaring inflation, culminating in a 7.3% contraction. A four-year, $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), initiated in 2023, has been instrumental in revitalizing growth, reflected by last year's unexpected 5% increase.

Officials remain optimistic about growth in the latter half of the year despite expected dips in the second quarter due to raised taxes and power prices. The IMF's assistance continues to be crucial, with ongoing reforms targeting poverty reduction and improved governance. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced plans to negotiate with the IMF to boost foreign investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025